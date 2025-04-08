Beşiktaş shooting range opens doors in Istanbul

A new state-of-the-art shooting complex, the Beşiktaş Shooting Range, opened its doors Tuesday with a ceremony in the central Istanbul district of Gayrettepe.

Founded through a partnership between Karanfil Group Chairman Murtaza Karanfil and businessman Mehmet Yaşar, the facility was developed with the expertise of Poligon34, a brand with nine years of experience in the field.

The opening ceremony drew numerous guests from the business and arts communities, many of whom had the opportunity to tour and test the complex, which features state-of-the-art equipment and top-level security measures.

"In 2016, we launched Poligon34 with the goal of offering a world-class shooting experience," Karanfil said.

"With the Beşiktaş Shooting Range, we are taking that vision to the next level. We are proud to bring one of the largest shooting complexes in Europe and the Middle East to Istanbul."

Located just a short walk from Zorlu Center and 500 meters from Torun Center, the facility offers a prime central location.

Built to meet international standards, it includes 11 shooting lanes, five VIP ranges, and six standard lanes, positioning it among the largest of its kind in both Türkiye and Europe.

Besides shooting facilities, the complex features VIP services, a range of equipment for sale, archery options, and private security training. It aims to become a new urban attraction by offering a secure and innovative experience in the heart of the city.