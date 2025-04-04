TRUMP CRITICIZES FRANCES CONVICTION OF LE PEN AS WITCH HUNT

 Contact Us
Donald Trump voiced support for Marine Le Pen after her embezzlement conviction, calling it a “Witch Hunt.” Le Pen was sentenced to prison, fined, and barred from office for five years. Trump, echoing donor Elon Musk, claimed the case mirrored political attacks against him and praised Le Pen’s persistence despite legal setbacks.

Published April 04,2025
US President Donald Trump has voiced support for controversial right-wing French politician Marine Le Pen after she was convicted of embezzlement and prohibited from seeking political office.

On social media, Trump branded Le Pen's case a "Witch Hunt"-the same phrase he used to condemn numerous investigations and court cases against him-and wrote: "FREE MARINE LE PEN."

"It is all so bad for France, and the Great French People, no matter what side they are on," he wrote. He added: "It is the same 'playbook' that was used against me by a group of Lunatics."

A Paris court on Monday barred Le Pen from running for office for five years after she was convicted of misappropriating over €3 million ($3.27 million) in EU funds to pay party staff in France.

The judge overseeing the case called her actions a "serious and lasting attack on democratic rules in Europe, especially France." In addition to the five-year ban, Le Pen was sentenced to four years in prison (two suspended), house arrest, and fined €100,000

Trump said that while he did not know Le Pen, he admired her persistence, saying she "kept on going" despite setbacks. He also called the charge against her a "bookkeeping" error.

Trump's views fit with those of his top campaign donor, Elon Musk, who criticized Le Pen's sentence earlier this week on X, stating: "When the radical left can't win through democratic vote, they misuse the legal system to imprison their opponents."

The Trump administration has also previously criticized attacks on far-right politicians in Europe, including the rerun of Romania's presidential election due to alleged Russian interference.

Musk has drawn intense criticism from Europe for praising extremist right-wing parties such as Alternative for Germany (AfD) and calling civil war in Britain "inevitable," among other actions. Musk and US Vice President JD Vance have also supported far-right groups and figures such as the AfD and Tommy Robinson, an Islamophobic British figure.