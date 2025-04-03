US researchers sue National Institutes of Health over 'politically motivated' cuts to funds

Researchers in the US filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the National Institutes of Health (NIH), claiming that budget cuts to research institutions under the Trump administration were "politically motivated," according to a statement from the American Public Health Association (APHA).

The NIH began cutting federal grants for research projects in February, said APHA, one of the research institutions involved in the case.

The statement alleged that hundreds of projects were canceled without providing any valid scientific justification.

The lawsuit claimed that the cuts to federal grants violate NIH's science-based review process, instructions from the US Congress to address health inequities, and certain federal regulations.

It underlined that these grants should be restored.

The statement also pointed out that some projects were halted due to the funding cuts, which is seen as a "waste of taxpayers' money."



