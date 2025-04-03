Kazakhstan says ‘significant part’ of its exports to US not subject to Trump tariffs

Kazakhstan said Thursday that a "significant part" of its exports to the US are not subject to the recent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on the country.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a minimum of 10% tariffs on imports from all countries, to become effective from April 5, with tariffs on goods from the European Union set at 20%.

Trump described his decision as a "declaration of economic independence," stating it would help the US return to its "golden age."

"A preliminary analysis of the new trade measures taken by the American side showed that a significant part of Kazakhstan's exports to the US are not subject to additional tariffs, as they are included in the list of exceptions provided for by the regulations of the US Administration," said a statement from Kazakhstan's Trade Ministry.

The statement noted that Kazakhstan's main exports to the US include crude oil, uranium, silver, ferroalloys, and others.

"These categories, which account for 92% of supplies, are included in the list of exceptions provided for by the executive order of the US President," the statement added, noting that additional duties will apply to certain goods such as phosphorus, ammonium nitrate, wheat gluten, and ferrosilicon.

The statement also shared that Kazakhstan's export of these goods in 2024 totaled $95.2 million, adding that the introduced tariffs will only affect 4.8% of the total volume of Kazakhstan's exports to the US.

"The government is initiating consultations with the American side to discuss the possibility of not applying additional duties to Kazakhstan," the statement said.

Kazakhstan has been a member of the World Trade Organization for about 10 years and "strictly adheres to its principles in implementing foreign trade policy," the statement added.

"Within the framework of bilateral cooperation with the US, Kazakhstan ensures equal and non-discriminatory conditions of trade in accordance with international obligations," it said.





