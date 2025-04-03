Chancellor Scholz says he ‘cannot imagine’ Netanyahu’s arrest in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that he does not expect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to face arrest in Germany, despite an international warrant for war crimes in Gaza.

During a press conference in Berlin, Scholz responded to a question about Netanyahu's controversial visit to Hungary and whether the Israeli leader could visit Berlin without risk of arrest.

"We have spoken about this several times, and I cannot imagine that an arrest would occur in Germany," Scholz told reporters, without elaborating further.

Netanyahu's visit to Hungary marks the first time he has set foot on European soil since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him last November over accusations of war crimes in Gaza.

The German government, as a signatory to the Rome Statute since 1998 and having ratified it in 2000, is legally obligated to cooperate with the ICC, including the execution of arrest warrants.

Germany's incoming chancellor, conservative Friedrich Merz, said after the Feb. 23 elections that he would like to host Netanyahu in Berlin, despite the ICC warrant.

Speaking to reporters after Netanyahu called to congratulate him on his election victory, Merz said they discussed a potential meeting following the formation of the new government, expected in late April.

"I also promised him that we would find ways and means for him to be able to visit Germany and leave again without being arrested. I think it is a completely absurd idea that an Israeli prime minister cannot visit the Federal Republic of Germany, he will be able to visit Germany," Merz said.





