US, Argentina reaffirm partnership in economy and regional stability

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein on Tuesday, reaffirming the two nations' commitment to economic cooperation and regional stability.

According to a statement from State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the meeting underscored Argentina's role as a key US partner.

"Secretary Rubio welcomed Argentina's ongoing partnership on shared economic priorities and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening our cooperation in key sectors," the statement read.

The leaders also addressed the threats posed by authoritarian regimes in Latin America, particularly in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, which they agreed endanger US national security and regional stability.

"Both leaders emphasized their support of the courageous Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan people as they continue to stand up for their fundamental freedoms and confront oppression at the hands of authoritarian regimes and the harmful influence of malign external actors," Bruce said.

Rubio and Werthein committed to deepening diplomatic ties between the US and Argentina, emphasizing their "shared values and mutual interests."





