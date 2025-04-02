UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by human toll in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep alarm Wednesday about the human cost of intensified Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the human toll of the intensified hostilities in Gaza. He condemns the reported killing of over a thousand people, including women and children, since the collapse of the ceasefire," according to a statement from his spokesperson's office.

Saying that "large-scale Israeli bombardments and ground operations have resulted in widespread destruction," the statement reported that it also led to "the displacement of over 100,000 Palestinians from Rafah in the last two days alone."

Guterres also condemned an Israeli attack on a medical and emergency convoy on March 23, which killed 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers.

"Medical personnel and humanitarian and emergency workers must be protected by all parties to the conflict at all times, as required by international humanitarian law," the statement stressed.

Noting that at least 408 aid workers, including 280 UN staff, have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, the UN chief demanded a "full, thorough and independent investigation" into the attacks targeting humanitarian personnel.

"Nothing can justify the 7 October terror attacks," he said, adding that "nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

He renewed his call for an "immediate restoration of the ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza."

On reported calls for Israel to seize more land in Gaza, the statement warned that UN Security Council Resolution 2735 "rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip."

Guterres voiced concern about "inflammatory rhetoric" that calls for Israeli forces to "capture extensive territory."







