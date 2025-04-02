UK says jumping into trade war with US 'cannot be first response'

The British prime minister said Wednesday that jumping into a trade war with the US "cannot be the first response of the United Kingdom," expressing that his government has been preparing for all eventualities ahead of the confirmation of US tariffs.

"A trade war is in nobody's interests, ... we will take a calm, pragmatic approach," Keir Starmer told lawmakers during the Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.

He noted that the "constructive talks are progressing" on a wider economic prosperity deal with the US.

"That is why we are working with all industries and sectors likely to be impacted. Our decisions will always be guided by our national interest, and that's why we have prepared for all eventualities," added Starmer.

He went on to say that a deal with the US is "really important at this moment," reiterating that work is underway with all sectors that are likely to be impacted.

"I do believe that the trade war is in nobody's interest, and all of the sectors and industries impacted are of the same view."

In response to a comment by Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey, proposing to initiate joint work with European and Commonwealth allies to tackle US tariffs, Starmer said he does not think that it would be a good idea.

"It's not sensible to say the first response should be to jump into a trade war with the US. That cannot be the first response of the United Kingdom," he noted.





