Military plane crashes in Russia’s Irkutsk region, killing pilot

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed during a training flight in the Irkutsk region of southeastern Siberia.

The pilot was killed while the rest of the crew ejected, the ministry said in a statement without specifying the number of people.

The incident took place in a remote area and caused no damage or casualties, it said.

The Tu-22M3 bombers, part of the long-range aviation branch of the Russian Aerospace Forces, are a key component of Russia's nuclear triad, along with submarines and intercontinental ballistic missiles.















