An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in western Gujarat state, officials said Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the evening near Jamnagar while the jet was on a training mission and two pilots were onboard.

State-run Doordarshan News said one pilot was rescued and taken to the hospital, but operations were underway to locate and rescue a second pilot.

It said the crash occurred in an open area, with no impact to civilians.

The Air Force has yet to issue a statement.