China vows to work with Russia to move toward multi-polarization: Top diplomat

China is ready to work with Russia to move toward multi-polarization and greater democracy in international relations, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks after he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov on Tuesday in Moscow.

"China is willing to work with Russia to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, jointly promote the development of China-Russia relations and cooperation in various fields, and continue to benefit the people of the two countries," Wang Yi said.

Wang noted that Beijing is ready to work with Moscow to "promote the world towards multi-polarization and democratization of international relations, and make new contributions to the cause of peace and development of mankind."

Ahead of his meetings with Russian officials, Wang said that three key characteristics define Beijing-Moscow ties: "China and Russia are friends forever and never enemies; mutual respect and win-win cooperation; non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party in response to a question about China-Russia relationship."

Meanwhile, Lavrov said that "Russia is willing to work with China to promote the continuous achievement of new results in Russia-China relations," noting that the two nations have a long-established friendship.

The two sides agreed to enhance coordination between their diplomatic departments under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, G20, and the UN, and to jointly protect the legitimate rights and interests of countries in the global South.





