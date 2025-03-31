Russia says Ukraine hit energy sites in border region of Bryansk

Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of violating a mutual pause on targeting energy infrastructure by launching repeated strikes on energy sites in the Bryansk border region.

The Defense Ministry said two separate attacks late Sunday hit energy facilities in Bryansk, causing power outages in the Sevsky and Suzemsky districts.

"The ongoing deliberate attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian energy facilities demonstrate the complete inability of the Kyiv regime to agree on any of its obligations regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also claimed it shot down 41 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk.

Responding to the accusations, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, wrote on Telegram: "Russia is violating the energy ceasefire and delaying the end of the war by attacking civilians and continuing active operations on the front."

He said Ukraine had long supported a full ceasefire and shown readiness for a just peace, while accusing Russia of blocking progress toward a settlement.

In recent weeks, the US brokered two agreements between Russia and Ukraine — one to "ensure safe navigation" in the Black Sea and another for a 30-day halt on attacks targeting energy infrastructure — following talks in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the agreements, both sides have accused each other of violating the pause on energy-related strikes.