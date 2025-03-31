Moldova declares 3 Russian diplomats persona non grata

Moldova on Monday declared three employees of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau persona non grata, the Foreign Ministry said, citing "clear evidence" that the diplomats had carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a note to the Russian diplomat stating that three employees of the Russian Embassy have been declared undesirable persons," the statement said.

The ministry added that the three diplomats are required to leave Moldovan territory.

Meanwhile, Moscow said it will respond to Chisinau's decision, state news agency TASS reported.