World court to hear Sudan case accusing UAE of genocide

The International Court of Justice will hold public hearings on April 10 in Sudan's case against the United Arab Emirates, the court announced Friday.

The hearings, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, will address Sudan's request for provisional measures over alleged violations of the Genocide Convention.

Sudan will deliver its oral argument from 10 a.m. to 12 noon local time (0900GMT-1100GMT), followed by the UAE from 4 to 6 pm (1500GMT-1700GMT).

Sudan filed the case on March 5, accusing the UAE of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, particularly in relation to actions involving the Masalit group in West Darfur.

Attendance is limited. Fifteen seats will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Live streaming in English and French will be available on the ICJ website, UN Web TV, and other official platforms.

Established in 1945, the ICJ is the main judicial body of the United Nations. It settles legal disputes between states and offers advisory opinions on legal questions. Its rulings are legally binding for parties under its jurisdiction.



