Erdoğan tells Sisi it would be beneficial for Ankara, Cairo to jointly make efforts to put an end to Gaza genocide

In a phone call, Turkish President, his Egyptian counterpartdiscuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.

"President Erdoğan noted that the two countries working together would be beneficial in order for the genocide, which has restarted in the region after Israel has broken the ceasefire reached in Gaza, to immediately end, and for permanent ceasefire and peace to be established," the directorate said on X.

Erdoğan underlined the importance of Türkiye and Egypt acting in coordination on issues concerning the region in the phone call, said the directorate in a statement.

Expressing Türkiye's support for Palestine, Erdoğan said that the shipment of humanitarian aid to al-Arish port would continue and expressed gratitude for Egypt's support.

Erdoğan also extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to al-Sisi.









