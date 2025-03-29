 Contact Us
Erdoğan tells Sisi it would be beneficial for Ankara, Cairo to jointly make efforts to put an end to Gaza genocide

During a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues. Erdoğan stated that it would be beneficial for Ankara and Cairo to collaborate in order to end the genocide in Gaza and achieve a lasting ceasefire and peace.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published March 29,2025
In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.

"President Erdoğan noted that the two countries working together would be beneficial in order for the genocide, which has restarted in the region after Israel has broken the ceasefire reached in Gaza, to immediately end, and for permanent ceasefire and peace to be established," the directorate said on X.

Erdoğan underlined the importance of Türkiye and Egypt acting in coordination on issues concerning the region in the phone call, said the directorate in a statement.

Expressing Türkiye's support for Palestine, Erdoğan said that the shipment of humanitarian aid to al-Arish port would continue and expressed gratitude for Egypt's support.

Erdoğan also extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to al-Sisi.