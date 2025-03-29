Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss Israel’s inhumane attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke over the phone and discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, including Israel's attacks in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

"Noting that Eid al-Fitr is being met with a heavy heart due to Israel's attacks and oppressions in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, President Erdofan stressed that Türkiye will continue to do its utmost to stop the bloodshed and sufferings and help the innocents," Túrkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Saturday.

Erdoğan also extended Eid greetings to the Qatari emir.