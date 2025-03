Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday discussed the regional and global issues, as well as the bilateral relations between the two countries in a phone call, according to the country's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said that efforts would continue in the coming period to further develop relations between Ankara and Tehran.

The Turkish leader also congratulated Pezeshkian's Eid al-Fitr.