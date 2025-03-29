 Contact Us
News World US FAA to investigate close call between Delta flight and Air Force jet

US FAA to investigate close call between Delta flight and Air Force jet

The FAA is investigating a close call between a Delta flight and a U.S. Air Force jet near Reagan National Airport. The Delta jet received a collision warning, prompting air traffic controllers to issue corrective instructions to both aircraft.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 29,2025
Subscribe
US FAA TO INVESTIGATE CLOSE CALL BETWEEN DELTA FLIGHT AND AIR FORCE JET

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate a close call that occurred on Friday between a Delta Air Lines flight and a U.S. Air Force jet near Reagan Washington National Airport.

Delta Flight 2389, an Airbus A319 headed for Minneapolis, was cleared for takeoff around 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT), while four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons were inbound to nearby Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover, the FAA said.

The Delta jet received a cockpit collision warning alert that another aircraft was nearby, and controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft, it said.