Mass protests erupt in Morocco, Mauritania, Yemen in solidarity with Gaza, demanding end to Israeli aggression

Mass rallies were organized in different cities Friday in Morocco, Mauritania and Yemen to voice solidarity with the Palestinian people and demand an end to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that solidarity vigils in Morocco were organized by the Moroccan Commission for Advocating the Nation's Causes NGO, demanding the rescue of Palestinians in Gaza and calling for the entry of humanitarian aid.

Among cities that witnessed protests were Tangier, Meknes and Oued Zem in the north; Taroudant and Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco and the Kingdom's eastern city of Jerada.

Demonstrators raised banners supporting Palestinian groups and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

In Mauritania, hundreds rallied in Nouakchott to protest the Israeli resumption of its genocide in Gaza. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted in support of Palestinian resistance.

In the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which is under the Houthi group's control, tens of thousands joined a rally in support of Palestinians, marking International Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day.

International Al-Quds Day, proposed by Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini after the 1979 revolution, is held each year on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Other rallies took place in the Yemeni cities of Al-Hudaydah, western Yemen, Saada in the north, and the southwestern city of Dhale.

The Yemeni territories under the Houthi group's control have been experiencing devastating US raids since March 15 for the group's position to block entry of Israeli ships in the Red Sea in response to the Israeli resumption of its war on Gaza.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing nearly 900 people, injuring nearly 2,000 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 114,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.