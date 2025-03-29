How to perform Eid prayer: Niyyah, takbeers, and key practices

The intention for Eid prayer is made according to which Eid prayer is to be performed:

For Ramadan Eid Prayer: "I intend, O Allah, to perform the Ramadan Eid prayer for Your pleasure, following the imam who is ready."

For Sacrifice (Kurban) Eid Prayer: "I intend, O Allah, to perform the Sacrifice Eid prayer for Your pleasure, following the imam who is ready."

The Eid prayer is two rakats and is performed in congregation. After the intention, the prayer is performed as follows:

1ST RAKAT:

The imam says the takbeer aloud, and the congregation says "Allahu Akbar" quietly and ties their hands at the waist.

Quietly, "Subhaneke" is recited.

The imam then leads with additional takbeers.

When the imam says "Allahu Akbar," hands are raised to the ears and then let go to the sides.

The second takbeer is taken, and hands are raised again before dropping them to the sides.

A third takbeer is taken, and this time the hands are tied again.

The imam says "Auzu billahi min ash-shaytan ir-rajim" and "Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim" quietly, then reads Surah Al-Fatiha and another surah or an equivalent amount of verses.

The congregation listens quietly with hands tied.

When the imam says takbeer, they perform bowing (rukoo), saying "Subhana Rabbiyal Azim" three times, then rise by saying "Sami' Allahu liman hamidah."

Afterward, two prostrations (sajdah) are performed with three repetitions of "Subhana Rabbiyal A'la."

The second rak'at begins.

2ND RAKAT:

The imam quietly recites Bismillah, then aloud reads Surah Al-Fatiha and another surah or equivalent verses.

The congregation listens quietly to the imam.

Before going into rukoo, the imam says the takbeer and raises hands to the ears and lowers them to the sides.

The second takbeer is repeated, and the hands are lowered again.

The third takbeer is taken, and the hands are again lowered.

Finally, the fourth takbeer is taken, but without raising hands, the prayer proceeds directly to rukoo.

After rukoo and prostration, the sitting position is assumed, and the Tashahhud, Salat and Barik, and Rabbana prayers are recited.

The prayer ends with "Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullah," offering peace to the right and left.

Afterward, the muezzin recites: "Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illallah, wallahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar wa lillahi'l-hamd" three times.

TEŞRIK TAKBEERS:

Arabic: "Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illallah, wa Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar wa lillahi'l-hamd."

Translation: "Allah is the greatest, Allah is the greatest. There is no god but Allah, and Allah is the greatest. Allah is the greatest, and all praise belongs to Allah."

HOW TO RECITE TEŞRIK TAKBEERS IN THE SHAFI'I MADHHAB

"Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illallah, wa Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar wa lillahi'l-hamd. Allahu Akbar kabiran wa'l-hamdu lillahi kathiran wa subhanallahi bukratan wa asila."

HOW TO PERFORM EID PRAYER ACCORDING TO THE SHAFI'I MADHHAB

The ruling on Eid prayer is that it is performed twice a year, during Ramadan Eid and Sacrifice Eid, as a two rak'ah prayer. According to the Hanafi madhhab, it is wajib (obligatory) for those for whom the Friday prayer is obligatory, while in the Shafi'i madhhab, it is sunnah.

WHO IS OBLIGATED TO PERFORM EID PRAYER?

Eid prayer is obligatory for adult, sane, healthy, free, and non-traveling (resident) men. Women can also attend the prayer in mosques with separate sections for women.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN EID PRAYER AND OTHER PRAYERS

Eid prayer differs from regular prayers in that it contains three additional takbeers in each rak'ah. These additional takbeers are wajib (obligatory), and they are recited before the recitation in the first rak'ah and after the recitation in the second rak'ah. The Eid khutbah (sermon) is delivered after the prayer, unlike the Friday khutbah, which is delivered before the prayer.

WHAT SHOULD ONE DO IF THEY MISS THE EID PRAYER?

In the Hanafi madhhab, it is a requirement to pray Eid in congregation. If someone misses the Eid prayer with the congregation, they do not make up for it (qada). There is no need to perform the Eid prayer alone.

WHEN IS EID PRAYER PERFORMED?

Eid prayer is performed on the first day of Eid, after the Fajr prayer and after the sun has risen.

CAN YOU FAST DURING EID DAYS?

Fasting on the first day of Ramadan Eid and the four days of Sacrifice Eid is forbidden. It is considered highly disliked (tahrimen makruh).

WHY IS FASTING NOT ALLOWED ON EID?

Fasting on the first day of Ramadan Eid and the four days of Sacrifice Eid is discouraged because these days are meant to be for eating, drinking, and celebrating.