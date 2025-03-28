World Food Program says funding cuts put tens of millions at risk of starvation

The UN World Food Program (WFP) said on Friday that funding cuts have put tens of millions people at risk of starvation.

As many as "58 million people risk losing life-saving assistance in the agency's 28 most critical crisis response operations unless new funding is received urgently, " the WFP said in a statement.

According to the agency, it is presently facing a 40% drop in funding for 2025, as compared to last year.

"This is having severe repercussions for its food aid efforts globally, particularly emergency feeding programs that support the most vulnerable," it warned.

Commenting on the matter, the agency's assistant executive director for partnerships and innovation, Rania Dagash-Kamara, said: "The WFP is prioritizing countries with the greatest needs and stretching food rations at the frontlines. While we are doing everything possible to reduce operational costs, make no mistake, we are facing a funding cliff with life-threatening consequences."

Among the agency's 28 most critical crisis response operations are Lebanon, Sudan, Syria, South Sudan, Chad, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Uganda, Niger, Burkina Faso, DRC, Yemen, Mali, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Haiti, Mozambique, Nigeria, Somalia, Kenya, Ukraine, Malawi, Burundi, Ethiopia, Palestine, Central African Republic, Jordan, and Egypt.











