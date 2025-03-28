Greenland set to form new unity government

Apartment buildings and houses are pictured in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Greenland is expected to announce a four-party unity government on Friday, local media reported Thursday.

The Demokraatit party, the winner of the most recent elections, will form the coalition with the Siumut, Inuit Ataqatigiit and Atassut parties, according to public broadcaster KNR and the newspaper Sermitsiaq.

Together, the four parties won around 75% of the seats in parliament.

Only one party-Naleraq, which favors greater cooperation with the US-will be in the opposition.

The government formation coincides with a high-profile visit by a US delegation, including Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

The trip was originally framed as a cultural visit to "explore historical sites" and "learn about Greenlandic heritage."

However, the visit shifted to the group checking out "what's going on with the security" and visiting a US military base after Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede described the visit as "highly aggressive."

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has renewed calls for acquiring Greenland, calling it essential for US and global security and saying the US will "get it" "one way or the other."

Polls show Greenlanders strongly oppose joining the US, and US voters surveyed also disapprove of Trump's push to take the island.

Greenland, the world's largest island, has been part of the Kingdom of Denmark since the 18th century and was granted home rule in 1979.

Earlier this week, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen accused the US of "escalating tensions" and "showing a lack of respect" for the people of Greenland.