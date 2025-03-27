Ukraine says 13 injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv city

Municipal workers repair the roof of a house damaged in a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 27, 2025. (REUTERS)

Ukraine said on Thursday that at least 13 people were injured in a Russian drone attack on the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv.

"The enemy launched a massive drone strike on Kharkiv. Thirteen people were injured, including two children," the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement on Telegram, noting that an investigation into the strikes was launched.

Civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi and Kyivskyi districts was hit during the strikes, the statement said, adding that the attack that took place late Wednesday lasted for almost an hour.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that the attack caused four fires in the city, which is located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Russian border, with the largest covering an area of 2,500 square meters.

It said that 117 of its personnel and 27 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Separately, Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defenses downed 42 out of 86 drones launched by Russia over the country's southern, northern and central regions.

"Against this backdrop, speaking about easing pressure on Russia, lifting sanctions, and so on, is definitely inappropriate and unhelpful," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on X late Wednesday in reaction to the attack.

Accusing Moscow of dragging out the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Zelenskyy called for further pressure on Russia to "save lives and to make diplomacy work faster and more effectively."

The US announced separate agreements Tuesday with Russia and Ukraine to "ensure safe navigation" in the Black Sea and a halt to strikes on each other's energy facilities for 30 days following talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Despite a deal, Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations over breaching the pause on strikes on energy facilities. Russia has yet to comment on the latest attack on Kharkiv.