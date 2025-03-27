New Zealand seeks immediate return to ceasefire amid renewed Israeli war on Gaza

New Zealand called Thursday for an immediate return to a ceasefire following a renewed Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters spoke with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa on the latest situation in Gaza.

"They discussed the importance of an immediate resumption of the ceasefire in Gaza, of all hostages being released without delay, and of all sides upholding their international legal obligations," said a statement posted on Peters' official X account.

The two sides also discussed the Arab Summit's reconstruction plan for Gaza.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing nearly 800 people and injuring over 1,600 despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that took hold in January.

More than 50,100 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





