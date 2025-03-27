China asks US to reflect on its 'bullying' of Latin America, Caribbean nations

China on Thursday asked the US to reflect on its "bullying" of developing countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, noting the US engages in "coercion and plunder."

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Guo Jiakun, made the remark in a regular press conference after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently claimed that Chinese investment in Latin America and the Caribbean is "predatory behavior."

Rubio made the claim at a joint press with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday, saying that Chinese investment has brought "huge debts" that cannot be repaid, according to Global Times.

Regarding this claim, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the US deliberately spreads "false information" with the intent of creating division between China and other countries.

"China has always adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, carried out investment cooperation with countries around the world, and respected the wishes of relevant countries," Guo Jiakun said.

"The so-called 'debt burden' is pure hype and disregards the facts. Who is engaging in coercion and plunder? Everyone can see clearly," the spokesman added.

"We advise the US to reflect on its hegemony and bullying of developing countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and stop distorting and smearing China," he concluded.