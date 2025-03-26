Zelenskyy arrives in Paris for Ukraine coalition summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday arrived in the French capital Paris, as the city is set to host a summit of the "coalition of the willing" on Thursday, seeking to finalize work on short-term support for Kyiv's military.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov confirmed to Ukrainian media outlets that Zelenskyy has arrived in France, and that he would hold talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The Elysee Palace posted on its website that Macron will host a working dinner with Zelenskyy at 6 p.m. local time (1700GMT).

Zelenskyy's visit to France comes as Paris is set to host a summit of the "coalition of the willing," which Macron said will "finalize our work on short-term support for the Ukrainian army."

The initiative, led by London and Paris, was announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier this month, which he said aims to "defend a deal in Ukraine and guarantee peace."









