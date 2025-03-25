66% of Europeans want stronger EU role in their protection

Two-thirds of Europeans want the EU to take a stronger role in protecting them from global crises and security threats, according to a Eurobarometer survey released Tuesday.

"This is a clear call for action, which we will answer. Europe needs to be stronger so that our citizens feel safer," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a statement.

Defense and security emerged as the top policy priority, with 36% of respondents saying the EU should focus most on this area.

Seventy-four percent of Europeans said their country has benefited from EU membership — the highest level recorded since the survey began in 1983.

Respondents cited the EU's role in maintaining peace and strengthening security as key reasons for this view.

The survey also showed that Europeans overwhelmingly believe the bloc must be more united and better prepared to face global challenges.

The economic situation remains a major concern. After defense and security, respondents ranked competitiveness, the economy, and industry as the second-highest priority.

One-third said they expect their standard of living to decline over the next five years—a seven-point increase compared to the summer survey.

When asked which values the European Parliament should prioritize, respondents ranked peace, democracy, and human rights as the top three.

The European Parliament's winter 2025 Eurobarometer survey was conducted in all 27 EU member states between Jan. 9 and Feb. 4.