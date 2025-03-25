Zelensky: US offered Ukraine new version of mineral agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that the US offered Kyiv a new version of a mineral agreement.

On Sunday, delegations from Ukraine and the US held consultations in the Saudi capital Riyadh, which Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov described as "productive." The two sides held a second round of talks earlier today after a separate meeting between American and Russian delegations on Monday.

Speaking to journalists in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Zelensky said that his team informed him about the new agreement proposed by the US, which he described as a "large, comprehensive" deal from the American perspective.

Zelensky said he currently does not have the details concerning what the US believes a major minerals deal should look like, expressing that the document will be worked out between both parties.

He later remarked that the deal will be voted on by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, once the two delegations complete their work with regard to the agreement.

The Ukrainian president added that the issue of his country's nuclear power plants is not included in the agreement.