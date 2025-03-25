Zelensky: Russia is already engaging in manipulation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that despite an agreement being reached through the United States on a truce for Black Sea shipping and energy sites, Russia was already engaging in manipulation.

"Unfortunately, even now, even today, on the very day of negotiations, we see how the Russians have already begun to manipulate," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"They are already trying to distort agreements and, in fact, deceive both our intermediaries and the entire world."

Zelensky said the Kremlin was lying when it said accords on Black Sea shipping were linked to the sanctions regime imposed on Moscow. Ukraine, he said, would do everything to implement the accords, but Russia had to understand that if it launched strikes, "they will receive a strong response."







