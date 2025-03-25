EU expresses concern over Israeli attacks on health personnel, aid workers in Gaza

The European commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management expressed concern Tuesday over "alarming reports" regarding Israeli attacks targeting health personnel, hospitals and aid workers in Gaza.

"I am concerned by the alarming reports emerging from Gaza, where health personnel, ambulances and hospitals have come under Israeli attack-yet again," Hadja Lahbib said in a statement.

She said these acts undermine the essential and heroic efforts of aid workers striving to save lives in the midst of hostilities.

"Humanitarian aid efforts must continue to help people in desperate need. International Humanitarian Law must be respected by all," she added.

Lahbib said she joins UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher in calling for the respect of all civilians and humanitarian workers.

"We need to ensure the protection of all civilians, including humanitarian workers and their premises at all times, as well as civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, schools and UN premises," she added.

Nearly 800 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,600 injured in renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since March 18, shattering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that took hold in January.

More than 50,100 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.