Turkish president, Guinea-Bissauan counterpart discuss bilateral ties during Istanbul meeting

Published March 21,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday met in Istanbul with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, his counterpart from the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Relations between Türkiye and Guinea-Bissau as well as regional and global developments were discussed during the meeting, the directorate wrote on X.

Stressing efforts to expand trade between the two countries, Erdoğan said: "The progress made in Türkiye's relations with Africa over the past few years is favorable."

Decrying the ongoing massacre of Gaza's civilian population by Israel, Erdoğan called on the international community to "step up its pressure to stop the (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu administration."

Erdoğan also reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to efforts aimed at reestablishing the ceasefire in Gaza.