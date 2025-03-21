PALESTINE CONDEMNS ISRAELS DESTRUCTION OF GAZAS TURKISH-PALESTINIAN FRIENDSHIP HOSPITAL

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli army's destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, which was built by Türkiye and operated by local authorities as a cancer treatment center.

In a statement, the ministry described Israel's detonation of the hospital building, located in central Gaza, as a "heinous crime" committed by the Israeli army after using it "as a headquarters for its forces throughout its occupation of the so-called Netzarim Corridor" area to separate Gaza's north from its south.

"The Ministry affirms that this criminal behavior by the occupier is consistent with the systematic destruction of the healthcare system and is part of the ongoing genocide," the statement added.

Since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli military has systematically targeted Gaza's health care system-bombing and besieging hospitals, ordering evacuations, and blocking medical supplies, particularly in northern Gaza-all possible violations of international law.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 900 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had held since January.

Since October 2023, nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in Israel's military onslaught on Gaza.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







