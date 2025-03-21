News World Six children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City

Six children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City on Friday resulted in the deaths of six children.

DPA WORLD Published March 21,2025 Subscribe

Six people, all of them children, were killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday.



Several other people were injured, the report said.



The agency published a picture that it said showed the body of a child after the attack.



Israel's military has been carrying out heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Monday night.



The Israeli army says it is also once again operating with ground troops in several areas of the Gaza Strip.











