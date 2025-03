Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday expressed "concern" over a fresh Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip and said Moscow was ready to help "de-escalate" the situation.

In a readout of a phone call between Putin and the Emir of Qatar, the Kremlin said "concern was expressed over the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, and the readiness of both countries to promote de-escalation and long-term normalisation in the region was stressed."