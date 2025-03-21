France condemns attack on UN building in Gaza

France on Friday condemned an attack on UN personnel in Gaza that killed a United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS) employee and left two French nationals working for the UN seriously injured.

"France expresses its dismay after two French nationals, United Nations employees, were seriously injured following strikes that hit two buildings housing United Nations personnel in Gaza, which also caused the death of a UNOPS employee," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We extend our support and solidarity to our compatriots and their families; we are fully mobilized to provide them with assistance."

The statement added: "As the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs reiterated, we condemn this attack on a United Nations building as unacceptable and call for full and swift clarification of those responsible."

"The protection of humanitarian personnel, who have already paid a very heavy price in Gaza, must be guaranteed in all circumstances, in accordance with international humanitarian law," it said.

France also commended the dedication of aid workers, stating: "We salute the immense courage of humanitarian personnel, who are risking their lives to help civilian populations in the Gaza Strip and throughout the world."

The French government reaffirmed its support for humanitarian workers and pledged to "continue to stand with them and support their work."

The Israeli army closed Salah al-Din Street on Wednesday in a move denounced by Hamas as a "total overturn" of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 900 injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught in Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

