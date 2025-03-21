News World Kremlin slams European decision to dramatically boost defence

DPA WORLD Published March 21,2025

"The militarization of Europe is an extremely dangerous trend," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in Moscow, saying it would neither lead to détente nor restore trust. "Nor does it make Europe safer," he said.



Many Europeans do not like it, but almost all politicians are following the mainstream, the spokesman said.



Peskov was responding a day after the decision by EU leaders to significantly strengthen Europe's defence readiness in the coming years.



The European Union plans to mobilize €800 billion ($868 billion) over the next four years, including €150 billion in loans for arms projects and exemptions from EU debt rules for defence investments.









