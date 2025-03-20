Bangladeshis rally against Israel’s renewed onslaught on Gaza

Protesters took to the streets across Bangladesh on Thursday, condemning Israel's renewed military offensive in Gaza and calling for the immediate arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party also held rallies across divisional cities.

Calling Netanyahu a "bloodsucker and brutal killer," party leader Nurul Islam Bulbul told a rally at the national mosque, Baitul Mukarram, that "Netanyahu keeps continuing crimes against humanity in Gaza, bypassing all the international law and norms."

He demanded that world Muslim leaders work to establish a free and peaceful Gaza instead of being silent or extending support to Israel.

Bulbul demanded the immediate arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes and he wants immediate steps from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Bulbul also demanded "financial sanctions against Israel from the global community, particularly from the Muslim powers and a boycott of Israeli products."

Party supporters later and marched through the streets of the national capital, Dhaka.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh, another political party, held marches, including in Dhaka to protest the unprecedented Israeli violence in Gaza as well as the "indiscriminate killing of Muslims in India."

In renewed attacks since Tuesday, Israel killed 710 victims and injured more than 900, the Palestine Health Ministry said Thursday.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military assault in Gaza since October 2023.

Bangladesh does not have diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv because the South Asian nation does not recognize Israel.