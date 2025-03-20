Disarmament, dissolution of PKK terror group, its affiliates will be closely monitored: Türkiye

Türkiye's National Security Council (NSC) said on Thursday that disarmament and dissolution of the PKK terror group and its affiliates will be closely and carefully monitored.

Chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the NSC, in a written statement, stated that by achieving the goal of a terror-free Türkiye, the country's national unity and solidarity will be further strengthened.

Türkiye will continue supporting efforts to establish lasting stability in Syria and eliminate all terrorist groups in the country, the NSC noted.

It said the provocations designed to destabilize the stability are carefully monitored, adding that Syria's territorial integrity, and its religious, sectarian and ethnic identities and unitary structure will be preserved.

The NSC also noted that Israel must immediately return to a ceasefire regime by putting an end to policies of genocide and occupation, adding that humanitarian aid should be delivered in an unhindered and adequate manner.

Legitimate steps will be taken for the people of Gaza to live in their homeland in security, peace and prosperity and efforts to rebuild the devastated Gaza will continue, it said.

Expressing Türkiye's satisfaction over negotiations and diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the NSC noted that Ankara will continue to take initiatives to conclude the process with a fair and honorable agreement to establish lasting peace.

Regarding Bosnia and Herzegovina, it reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ankara "will closely monitor all developments that may have a negative impact on the peaceful environment in the Balkans and will continue to make efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region with an inclusive and embracing approach," the NSC underscored.

During the NSC meeting, it was stated that Türkiye will support the welfare, peace, and stability of the region by leveraging its strong defense industry, strategic location, and military capabilities, it added.

Ankara will also contribute to its alliances and cooperate with other partners in security and stability, the NSC underlined.

Besides, the importance of revitalizing Türkiye-EU relations and Türkiye's key role in Europe's security planning was also emphasized, it added.