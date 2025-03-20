Yemen’s Houthis report fresh US airstrikes on Al-Hudaydah, Sadaa

US warplanes carried out new airstrikes in Yemen's coastal province of Al-Hudaydah and the northern province of Sadaa on Thursday evening, the Houthi group said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said that four strikes targeted the Al-Kathib area in the Al-Mina district in the Al-Hudaydah province.

Al-Hudaydah, overlooking the Red Sea, is one of Yemen's most strategic provinces, housing an international airport, three key ports, and an extensive coastline.

Later, the same channel reported another US airstrike on the Al Asayid area in the As Safra district of Saada province, the group's stronghold near the Saudi border.

No information was yet available about casualties.

There was no immediate comment from the US.

The strikes came about 24 hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to "wipe out" the Houthis. The group responded Thursday, saying Trump's threats would not deter them from supporting Gaza.

On Saturday, Trump said he had ordered a "major attack" against the Houthis in Yemen.

As of Thursday night, Houthi sources reported dozens of US airstrikes across Yemen, killing 53 people and injuring more than 100 others, including women and children.

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

It halted its attacks when the ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and Hamas but threatened to resume them when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.










