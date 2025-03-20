Erdoğan on Israeli attacks: Those who kill children will drown in the blood of innocents that they shed

"Those who kill children, emboldened by the powers they rely on,, will drown in the blood of innocents," Turkish Presidentsaid in a statement during a fast-breaking [iftar] event while referring to Israel's inhumane attacks in the blockaded"Those who don't stop's war crimes, and genocide will be held accountable in history, humanity's conscience sooner or later," Erdoğan underlined in his comments.Presidentspoke at an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner on Thursday where he met with former parliamentarians at the AK Party Congress Center.

Erdoğan's laid out the following keynotes related to Israel's inhumane Gaza attacks in his speech:



"The Zionist Israeli administration continues its massacre policy with all its ruthlessness. In the latest attacks, more than five hundred Palestinians were martyred. Those who remain silent about the massacres carried out recklessly, and those who do not prevent crimes against humanity, will sooner or later be held accountable both in history and in the human conscience.



Those who murder children will drown in the blood of innocent Palestinians they shed. As Türkiye, we will continue to take our place on the right side of history and support the oppressed Gazans."

Erdoğan: Main opposition seeking to cover up its own mistakes

Erdoğan said the main opposition party was seeking to cover up its own mistakes and deceive people with "theatrics", in his first comments on the detention of Istanbul's mayor.

"We have neither the time to waste on pointless debates nor stacks of money to recklessly throw around," Erdoğan said in an address in Ankara, a day after Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, his main political rival, was detained.

The Republican People's Party's issues "are not the country's issues, but the issues of a handful of opportunists in their headquarters. We have no time to waste on the opposition's theatrics," he said.







