Trump administration may relinquish NATO command role: Report

The Pentagon is planning a major restructuring of US military commands, possibly including the US stepping down from its position as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

This is a position America's military leaders have upheld for nearly 75 years since its establishment in 1950, with Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who later became president, at its helm.

The current general in charge, who also leads the US European Command, has been overseeing support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The reorganization timeline is unclear, and Congress could influence the process, potentially blocking parts of the plan through funding decisions, according to NBC News.

Giving up the SACEUR role would be a significant symbolic change, altering the power dynamics within NATO, the alliance that has shaped European security and peace since World War II.

Retired Adm. James Stavridis, who served as SACEUR and head of European Command from 2009 to 2013, said, "For the United States to give up the role of supreme allied commander of NATO would be seen in Europe as a significant signal of walking away from the alliance," NBC reported.

The Trump administration's restructuring comes after cuts to federal spending and staffing, with US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stressing the importance of European allies shouldering more responsibility for their defense.

If the US relinquishes control of SACEUR, other NATO countries would likely need to decide among themselves which nation will propose the new commander.

The timeline for the potential SACEUR shift remains unclear. Army Gen. Chris Cavoli, the current SACEUR, is serving a three-year term set to conclude this summer.

According to two defense officials familiar with the discussions, the plan being considered could lead to the consolidation of five of the military's 11 combatant commands, NBC reported.

During his first term in office, in 2017-2021, Trump urged European leaders to boost their defense spending, and he reiterated this call following his election to a second term in 2024.

Trump's position more strongly aligned with Russia, and shows of skepticism and even hostility towards Ukraine, along with disdain towards NATO allies and rumored proposals to quit the alliance, have left traditionally friendly European countries wondering about the future of ties with the US.





