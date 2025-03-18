EUS VON DER LEYEN TO GREENLAND, DENMARK: EU WILL ALWAYS STAND FOR SOVEREIGNTY

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Greenland and Denmark in a speech on Tuesday that the EU would always support sovereignty and territorial integrity, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's designs on the Arctic island.

"To all the people of Greenland – and of Denmark as a whole – I want to be clear that Europe will always stand for sovereignty and territorial integrity", she said speaking at the Royal Danish Military Academy in Copenhagen.

Trump has repeatedly said that Washington plans to take control of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. Authorities in both Greenland and Denmark have repeatedly said the territory is not for sale.









