US strikes against Yemen's Houthis to last days, maybe weeks - official

An unfolding U.S. military campaign of strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis could last days and maybe weeks, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

President Donald Trump announced the start of the operation earlier on Saturday, warning the Houthi attacks against Red Sea shipping needed to stop or "hell will rain down upon you."