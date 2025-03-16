Ankara calls on EU to lift Syria sanctions

Türkiye on Sunday called on the European Union to unconditionally lift sanctions on Syria, ahead of an international aid conference in Brussels to which the war-torn country's new authorities have been invited.

Ankara, allied with Syria's new rulers who ousted Baath regime leader Bashar al-Assad and took power in December, views such a step as necessary for a "peaceful transition" in the country, Türkiye's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The European Union on Monday will host the ninth international conference in support of Syria. For the first time, representatives of Syria's government -- the new interim authorities -- have been invited to attend.

The event aims to raise international support for Syria's transition and recovery after more than 13 years of civil war.

The European bloc on February 24 already announced an easing of sanctions on Syria's energy, transport and banking sectors to relieve some of the challenges facing Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's interim president.

"Syria's economic security is essential for the country's stability and security," Türkiye's ministry said, adding that "economic opportunities and jobs need to be created".

"The sanctions must be lifted unconditionally and for an indeterminate period," it said.

Türkiye, which hosts nearly three million Syrian refugees, also urged reconstruction of Syria "to encourage returns".

Turkish deputy foreign minister Nuh Yilmaz will attend the Brussels conference.







