UN calls for utmost restraint, cessation of all military activities after US strikes in Yemen

The UN on Sunday called for an end to all military activities after multiple US strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

In a statement, spokesman for the secretary-general Stephane Dujarric also expressed concern about the continued threats by the Houthis to resume their attacks targeting vessels in the Red Sea.

"We call for utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities," said Dujarric.

"Any additional escalation could exacerbate regional tensions, fuel cycles of retaliation that may further destabilize Yemen and the region, and pose grave risks to the already dire humanitarian situation in the country," he added.

He reiterated that the UN emphasizes that international law, including international humanitarian law, must be respected at all times.

"The United Nations remains committed to continuing its efforts towards broader de-escalation in Yemen as well as continued engagement with the Yemeni, regional and international stakeholders in order to secure a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the conflict, and ultimately a better future for the Yemeni people," Dujarric said.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered "decisive" and "powerful" action against the Houthis.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said the attacks left 31 dead and 101 injured, mostly women and children.

In response, Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, said Houthi forces conducted a "qualitative military operation" targeting the USS Harry S. Truman and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea with 18 ballistic and winged missiles and a drone.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade, for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when the Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and Hamas. But it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.