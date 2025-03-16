Erdoğan holds phone call with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to discuss Ankara-Washington ties and regional issues

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the US, as well as regional and global issues.

During the call, President Erdoğan expressed his strong belief that, as allies, Türkiye and the US would advance their cooperation in a spirit of solidarity, results-oriented dialogue, and sincerity in the new period.

He emphasized that regional and global developments necessitate increased consultations between Türkiye and the US on all matters. He also voiced support for President Trump's decisive and direct initiatives aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, stating that Türkiye has been making efforts for a just and lasting peace from the very beginning and will continue to do so.

Regarding Syria, President Erdoğan underlined the importance of restoring stability, ensuring the functionality of the new administration, and lifting sanctions on Syria to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians to their homeland.

Additionally, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye expects the US to take steps in the new period that consider Türkiye's interests in the fight against terrorism. He also stressed the need to resolve issues related to defense cooperation, including lifting CAATSA sanctions, finalizing the F-16 procurement process, and reinstating Türkiye in the F-35 program.







