 Contact Us
News World Pope Francis seen in hospital for first time as Vatican releases photo

Pope Francis seen in hospital for first time as Vatican releases photo

The Vatican on Sunday released the first photograph of Pope Francis since the 88-year-old pontiff was admitted more than a month ago to hospital for pneumonia in both lungs.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 16,2025
Subscribe
POPE FRANCIS SEEN IN HOSPITAL FOR FIRST TIME AS VATICAN RELEASES PHOTO

The Vatican on Sunday released the first image of Pope Francis in hospital since the 88-year-old pontiff began treatment for double pneumonia.

"This morning Pope Francis concelebrated the Holy Mass in the chapel of the apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic," the Vatican press office wrote in the photograph's caption. Concelebration is the joint celebration by senior clerics of the service.

The photo shows the bare-headed pope seated in a wheelchair, wearing a white robe and purple shawl, in front of a simple altar and crucifix on the wall.