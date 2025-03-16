News World Zelensky accuses Russia of avoiding peace as airstrikes continue

DPA WORLD Published March 16,2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of showing no interest in ending the war, pointing to the continued wave of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities.



"Those who want the war to end as soon as possible do not act this way," Zelensky wrote on X, referring to Moscow's claimed willingness to halt the fighting.



Over the past week, "the Russians launched over 1,020 attack drones, nearly 1,360 guided aerial bombs, and more than 10 missiles of various types," he wrote.



While Zelensky has agreed in principle to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed conditions on the deal and has not eased his demands.



The Russian Ministry of Defence has also reported that Ukraine has launched repeated drone strikes against Russia.



Zelensky called on Ukraine's international allies to continue providing air-defence systems to better protect the country, while urging Europe and the US to exert unified pressure on Russia to end the war and work toward a just, lasting peace.



"Decisive measures are needed, including sanctions that must be not only maintained but also continuously strengthened," he added.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion for more than three years with significant Western support.





