Erdoğan tells Trump he supports his Ukraine efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told US counterpart Donald Trump in a call on Sunday that he supported his "direct and decisive" initiatives to end the three-year war in Ukraine, his office said.

NATO member Türkiye has sought to maintain good relations with both of its Black Sea neighbours since the Russian invasion three years ago and has twice hosted direct talks aimed at ending the war.

In his phone call with Trump on Sunday, Erdoğan said he "supported determined and decisive efforts by American President Trump to put an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine," adding that Türkiye supported "a just and durable peace since the start of the war and will continue to do so," according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

The US proposed a ceasefire in the Ukraine war last week, with Kyiv accepting and Moscow raising "serious questions" over the proposition.















