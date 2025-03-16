News World Over 30 dead as storms tear through central, southern US

Over 30 dead as storms tear through central, southern US

Severe weather, encompassing tornadoes, wildfires, and car accidents, has ravaged the central US, resulting in the deaths of dozens and causing widespread destruction, local authorities reported.

DPA WORLD Published March 16,2025 Subscribe

Dozens of people died amid powerful storms and tornadoes that are sweeping across the United States, with more severe weather forecast.



Twelve people died in the state of Missouri alone, state authorities said on social media platform X on Saturday. Neighbouring Arkansas confirmed three deaths and at least 32 injuries following Friday night's storm.



The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that eight people died in multiple crashes involving some 50 vehicles amid "near zero visibility" caused by a severe dust storm.



In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves confirmed the death toll there rose to six amid "the severe storms, tornadoes and earthquake." Three people were also missing and 29 were injured statewide, Reeves said on X.



Three deaths were reported in the state of Texas, also in traffic collisions due to dust storms, broadcasters including ABC and CNN reported. One death was also reported in Oklahoma amid wildfires there, according to US broadcasters.



The US weather agency NOAA issued further severe weather warnings. It cautioned that particularly strong tornadoes could occur in the state of Mississippi in the afternoon.



The storm could spread across Alabama in the late evening and reach north-western Florida and Georgia, NOAA said.



CNN reported that Saturday saw the most tornado warnings issued nationwide in nearly one year with 127.



Images from the region showed lorries overturning in the storm and whole residential area wiped out by tornadoes.











